Alan Kyerematen Submits His Nomination Forms 

Accra, June 12, GNA-Former Minister for Trade and Industry, Mr Alan Kyerematen on Monday became the first aspirant to submit his completed forms to contest the presidential slot of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at its primaries next August.

Accompanied by scores of his supporters, including Members of Parliament, Ministers of State, past and present party officials, and youth groups who all share in his vision, the forms were received by Mr. Evans Nimako, Director of Elections of the Party.

Mr Kyerematen became the first among the 10 aspirants who have so far picked forms to contest the party’s presidential primaries.

The submission of his forms follows in the wake of a magnanimous gesture by market queens from the 16 regions of the country who in an unprecedented manner, paid for and picked the nomination forms

for Kyerematen to contest.

Former Member of Parliament for Lambussie in the Upper West Region, Bright Bakye Yelviel Baligi, who was among supporters who thronged the party office in introducing Kyerematen said, “My colleague MPs and l have the privilege to be part of this historic occasion. On behalf of my colleagues and my own behalf, I present to you the incoming president of Ghana, the man of action and integrity, the unifier, the man to rescue, rebuild, restore and reward the party, the man of vision, Mr. Industry, Hon Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen.”

This was followed by a resounding round of applause by those who where present as a gesture of approval.

In the filing ceremony of Mr. Kyerematen’s nomination forms, he reiterated his Great Transformational Plan (GTP) which would usher Ghana into a new era of stability, growth and prosperity.

Hoping, to lead the NPP to victory in the 2024 general election, Mr. Kyerematen deemed it an honour and privilege to lead the party to a historic victory in 2024.

Addressing the delegation the former Minister said “my brothers and sisters it is with gratitude to submit my nomination forms duly completed to contest the flagbearsihp of our great party.

“It would be an honour and privilege to lead this great party to a historic victory in December 2024 and usher Ghana into a new era of stability, growth and prosperity” he said.

Mr Alan Kyerematen resigned as Minister of Trade and Industry in January this year 2023, to pursue his presidential ambition.

Before his resignation he championed government’s One District One Factory (1D1F) agenda which has since birthed over 170 factories across the country.

Mr. Kyerematen also served in the same capacity under former President John Agyekum Kufuor’s administration, which he championed the

Presidential Special Initiatives programme which saw the stablishment of fully integrated production processes of cassava to starch for export and the development of oil palm cultivation into fully industrialised production, among others.

