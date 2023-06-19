Agona West MP fetes 500 people to mark fathers’ day

By James Esuon

Nyakrom (C/R), June 19, GNA – Mrs Cynthia Mamele Morrison, the Member of Parliament for Agona West (MP), has admonished fathers not to shirk the responsibility of catering for their children to help them grow up to become good leaders for the country.

She said fathers were expected to leave good legacies for generations after them to serve the society well.

The MP said every good father’s legacy for his children was best education, which became intellectual property that could never be taken away from them.

Mrs Morrison made the remarks when she addressed more than 500 fathers to mark the fathers’ day celebration at Nyakrom in the Agona West Municipality of the Central Region.

She said fathers were mostly emulated by their children thus urged them to endeavour to be good role models.

The MP lamented that some fathers were not responsible towards their children and allowed the kids to fend for themselves in their education, shelter, health and others to their detriment.

She said the decision to celebrate the day at Nyakrom was for her husband, Mr Herbert Morrison, a native of the town be celebrated together with other fathers in the Constituency.

The MP reiterated calls on fathers to take good care of their children to forestall the situation where children go wayward due to negligence on the part of their fathers.

Alhaji Gibrin Tanko, Agona West Constituency chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), said celebration of the day had never been done in the constituency before and asked the MP to endeavour to annually celebrate and honour fathers in the area.

He said responsible fathers went through tough challenges and bitter experiences in taking care of their children’s education, health and shelter.

Alhaji Tanko, therefore, urged fathers to live up to expectations so that children would become responsible adults and appealed to those who have neglected their children to take care of their wellbeing from now onwards.

Some fathers who attended the function expressed appreciation to the MP and appealed to her to make it a permanent feature.

