AfCFTA National Coordination Office, VRCC establish partnership for 2023 Volta Trade Fair

Ho, June 19, GNA – Preparations for the Sixth Volta Trade and Investment Fair are underway as the National Coordination Office of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), a key vehicle and trade facilitator, has agreed to partner with the Regional Co-ordinating Council and partners to deliver a successful Fair.

A delegation led by Dr Archibald Letsa, Regional Minister, last Friday, held discussions with Dr. Fareed Arthur, Coordinator, National AfCFTA Coordination Office (NCO) in Accra, about the impending Volta Fair.

Other members of the delegation included Mr Flolu, Dean of Municipal and District Chief Executives in the Region, and Mr Dela Gadzanku, the Eastern, Volta and Oti Chairman of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI).

Dr Letsa gave an overview of the economic potentials of the region and invited the AfCFTA National Coordintion Office to the Fair slated for 26th November to 10th December 2023, in Ho on the theme: “Leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) to promote Local Economic Development.”

The Sixth Edition would be organised by the private sector, led by the Regional Branch of the Association of Ghana Industries, in collaboration with the Volta Regional Co-ordinating Council.

“I informed Dr Fareed Arthur of my resolve to ensure businesses in the Volta Region export to other African countries under the AfCFTA protocol which is the rationale behind the theme for the Fair,” the Minister said.

Dr Letsa said the region is making audacious moves under its “One District One AfCFTA Product Initiative,’ to ensure that the 18 Municipal and District Assemblies would each nurture at least a product for export targeting other African countries.

He disclosed efforts underway to bring in exhibitors from Nigeria, Kenya and other countries.

Dr. Fareed Arthur was excited about the region’s AfCFTA agenda and said it was exactly in line with the national agenda for Ghana.

He assured that his outfit would support the Volta Fair in diverse ways, including facilitating the participation of small and medium scale Enterprises (SMEs) under the AfCFTA umbrella.

He expressed interest in helping organise seminars to sensitise the business community on AfCFTA during the Fair.

Dr. Arthur gave the assurance of collaborating with the VRCC and partners to identify products from the Region to be exported under the AfCFTA regime.

