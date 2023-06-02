Accra – Kumasi Highway: Eight contractors to get to site by June 15  

Accra, June 02, GNA – Eight local contractors engaged by the Government in 2022 to undertake the construction of some four major by-passes on the Accra-Kumasi Highway are expected to mobilise to the site by June 15, 2023.

This was disclosed during a pre-commencement meeting between Mr Kwasi Amoako-Attah, Minister of Roads and Highways and the contractors.

The eight contractors are Justmoh Construction Limited (Osino South Bound Carriageway-Lot 1), First Sky Limited (Osino North Bound Carriageway-Lot 2), Hardwick Limited (Anyinam South Bound Carriageway-Lot 3) and Nag Fairmount Co. Limited (Anyinam North Bound Carriageway-Lot 4).

The rest are Memphis Metropolitan Limited (Enyeresi South Bound Carriageway-Lot 5), Resources Access Limited (Enyeresi North Bound Carriageway -Lot 6), Joshob Construction Co. Limited (Konongo South Bound Carriageway-Lot 7) and Kofi Job Company Limited (Konogo North Bound Carriageway-Lot 8).

The by-passes include the 11.6Km Osino by-pass, the 6.1 Km Anyinam by-pass, the 10.6Km Enyiresi by-pass and the 13.5Km.

It forms part of the ongoing efforts by the Government to dualise the Accra-Kumasi Highway to reduce vehicular traffic and accidents as well as enhance the free movement of goods and people.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Amoako-Attah noted that the construction of the by-passes was a major priority of the government.

He thanked the contractors for their “continuous partnership with government for the development of our nation’s infrastructure”.

GNA

