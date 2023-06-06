Iran’s first hypersonic missile revealed with range up to 1,400 km

Tehran, Jun. 6, (dpa/GNA) – Iran unveiled on Tuesday the “Fattah,” the country’s first hypersonic missile, which can obtain speeds of up to 15 Mach or 18,500 kilometres per hour and reach targets up to 1,400 kilometres away, the state news agency IRNA reported.

The rocket could be used to carry out “numerous manoeuvres” inside and outside the Earth’s atmosphere, the agency said. The air forces of the Revolutionary Guard presented the missile at a ceremony attended by President Ebrahim Raisi.

The West sees Iran’s military and missile programme as a threat to the Middle East and the Gulf region. The leadership of the Islamic country rejects this, saying the programme is for defence and civilian purposes.

However, Iran has made repeated threats against Israel and many Iranian politicians deny the Jewish state’s right to exist. Israel sees this as an existential threat.

Hypersonic missiles reach enormous speeds when they are launched. The high speed makes it difficult for air defence systems to detect incoming missiles in time. Moreover, such missiles can be launched not only from ramps, but also from aircraft.

GNA

