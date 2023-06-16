16 teams to participate in 2023 MTN Ashantifest Community Gala tomorrow

Accra, June 16, GNA – A total of 16 teams from 16 communities will participate in the 2023 MTN Ashantifest Community Gala slated for Saturday, June 17 in Kumasi.

The two-month event would see the teams grouped into four zones with the winner to go home with Ghc20,000.

The MTN Ashantifest Community gala is an initiative of telecommunication giants, MTN to bring the brand closer to Asanteman and also show appreciation to their cherished customers.

Speaking at the launch of this year’s event, Mr. Charles Osei Akoto, Technical Head of the Northern Business District at MTN Ghana said “I am excited to inform you that the Ashantifest Community Gala has now been extended to 16 communities and beyond Kumasi to Ejisu this year. The competition is getting bigger and better.”

He noted that Ashantifest since its inception had changed the lives of many through entertainment, sports, and other developmental projects in the Ashanti Region.

Mr. Akoto announced that the winner would walk away with GHc20,0000, second placed team, 10,000 whiles the third-placed team receives GHc 5,000.

All participating teams in the competition are expected to receive Ghc3,000 each to aid their preparations.

Ashantifest was initiated by MTN in 2021 to engage cherished subscribers in the Ashanti Region.

The Ashantifest activities include walks, market storms, product and service activations, seminars, concerts, and football matches.

The 16 teams would be drawn from Asafo, Amakom, Bantama, South Suntreso, Abuakwa, Santasi, Ahodwo, Atonso, Ahinsan, Tech, and Ayigya.

The rest are Aboabo, Asawasi, Oforikrom, Asokore Mampong, Krofrom, Suame, Tafo, Abrepo, Bremang, Bohyen, Mamponteng, Kronum, Magazine and Afrancho

Old Tafo is the defending champion of the MTN Ashantifest Community Gala.

