World Vision donates health materials, farm implements to East Gonja Municipal

Salaga (S/R), May 19, GNA – World Vision Ghana, an international non-governmental organisation, has donated items worth $44,470 to various institutions in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region to complement government’s efforts at ensuring sustainable development in the area.

The items included health promotion materials, farm implements amongst others, and the beneficiary institutions were Ghana Health Service (GHS), Ghana Education Service (GES), Municipal Department of Agriculture and religious bodies.

The GHS received 120 mop sticks, 120 mop buckets, 100 utility gloves for cleaners, 44 detergents, 50 ceiling brushes, 300 rubber aprons, 50 hard standing brooms.

Others were 100 dusters, 100 Veronica Buckets and stands, 150 shower cups for cleaners and 100 dust bin liners, 100 dust bins, 100 standing broom plastic amongst others.

The Municipal Department of Agriculture received 1,300 cutlasses, 1,300 knives, 1,300 wellington boots and 60 knapsack sprayers.

The various religious bodies in the Municipality received 100 rakes, 100 hard standing brooms, 50 shovels, 50 wheelbarrows, 150 gloves, 80 cutlasses, 50 hoes, 50 pickaxes, 150 wellington boots and 100 googles.

The GES received 80 boxes of sanitary pads.

Mr Francis Gumah, Northern Regional Operations Manager of World Vision Ghana, who handed over the items to the authorities of the East Gonja Municipal Assembly for onward distribution to the institutions, said they were to augment the efforts of the Assembly and its agencies to ensure holistic growth and development.

Mr Gumah said World Vision Ghana was working vigorously to provide potable water to some communities in the Municipality.

He said, “Work is currently ongoing in the provision of six mechanised water systems in six communities, three – six-seater KVIPs for three schools, eight permanent hand washing facilities for schools and health centres and theee – four-seater KVIPs for three health facilities.”

He urged the beneficiary institutions to ensure that the items were put to good use to help address the challenges confronting the area.

Mr Sylvester Naah Yaw Kyiileyeng, East Gonja Municipal Coordinating Director, who received the items on behalf of the beneficiary institutions, expressed appreciation to World Vision Ghana for its various interventions towards enhancing education, health, agriculture amongst others in the country.

Mr Peter Claver Anyeembey, East Gonja Municipal Director of the Department of Agriculture lauded the initiative saying, “This support will go a long way to ensure food security in the Municipality.”

