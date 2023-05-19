Juaben Municipal Assembly supports 21 PWDs to be economically independent

By Yussif Ibrahim

Juaben (Ash), May 19, GNA – The Juaben Municipal Assembly has disbursed assorted items to support the livelihoods of 21 Persons with Disability (PWDs) in the Municipality.

They are the latest to benefit from the Disability Fund which is fraction of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) meant to cushion PWDs across the country.

Among the items disbursed were bags of rice, slippers, bags of charcoal, knitting machines, cocoa spraying machines, oil palm seedlings, bags of fertilizer and financial support for the education and health needs of some of the beneficiaries.

It was the 10th disbursement by the Assembly since it was carved out of the Ejisu-Juaben Municipal Assembly.

Mr Omane Aboagye, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), speaking at a short ceremony to present the items, urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the items to be economically independent.

He said most of them had the potentials to be self-reliant by engaging in income generating activities rather than begging for alms.

The MCE reaffirmed that one of the cardinal duties of any government was to introduce social intervention programmes to protect the vulnerable in society.

The disbursement, he noted, would go a long way to ameliorate the suffering of such vulnerable people and reduce their over-reliance on others for survival.

Madam Esther Enyonam, the Head of the Department of Social Welfare, admonished the beneficiaries to make good use of the items to achieve the purpose for which they were disbursed.

She cautioned the beneficiaries against the tendency of selling the items, saying that the practice was inimical to sustainable livelihood which the disbursement sought to achieve.

Mr Brako Boateng, the Social Services Convener, commended the government for the support and advised the beneficiaries to grow whatever businesses they intended to engage in to break the poverty cycle.

GNA

