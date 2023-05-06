Women and youth empowerment is my focus – parliamentary aspirant

By Nelson Ayivor

Aflao (V/R), May 6, GNA – An aspirant in the Ketu South NDC parliamentary race, Jim Morti says, livelihood empowerment for women and youth of the area, would be his focus when he wins the upcoming primary on May 13, to become the Member of Parliament (MP).

Mr Morti was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Aflao.

According to the businessman, who has been credited with many developmental and benevolent works in the Ketu South constituency and elsewhere, he has always been touched by the plight of the less fortunate in society hence his commitment to helping in any way possible to improve livelihoods.

The aspirant, who is taking a second shot at the primary, contested the slot in 2012, but lost to former Deputy Minister of Finance and the current NDC General Secretary, Mr Fifi Fiavi Kwetey.

He returned to contest for the Ketu South Parliamentary seat in 2016 as an independent candidate.

Mr Morti, affectionately called “The Game Changer” by his teaming supporters and well – wishers, believes he is “the man for the job.”

He has embarked on several developmental projects within the Ketu South constituency in his personal capacity as a well-meaning indigene of the area, over the years and says he would be better placed to do even more when he becomes the MP) for the area.

He has been credited with many developmental projects which he executed before the 2016 general election.

The parliamentary aspirant disclosed that he was currently building a Fruit Processing Factory at Agbozume in his bid to empower the youth in acquiring meaningful employment to improve their livelihoods.

He said, the construction of a Clinic facility was also underway at Klikor Tekpekope and expressed hope that when completed, the project would augment the shortfall in the provision of quality health care in the Municipality.

The aspirant has also earmarked the building of a Coconut Processing Factory in the Municipality in 2024 to process coconut, which abounds in the Municipality in commercial quantities into various finished products for local consumption and for export.

On the issue of Kente weaving, which is the main stay of the people of Some Traditional Area, the Parliamentary hopeful said he would work with the relevant authorities to ensure that materials and logistics needed to boost the trade were provided for artisans at affordable and subsidized rates to enable them to remain afloat and maximize their incomes.

Mr Morti who is widely tipped by his supporters and a cross section of delegates to win the Ketu South NDC primary, urged all NDC faithful, especially delegates to vote massively for him on May 13, to enable him to bring the needed change the people of Ketu South had been yearning for over the years.

“I want to use this opportunity to urge all members of our dear party, especially our cherished delegates, who will be voting in the primary on May 13, to realise that the future of Ketu South lies in their hands – if we want to see the change we have been yearning and waiting for, then let’s do the needful, by voting for Jim Morti – a vote for Jim Morti is a vote for change,” he said.

