KEDA Ceramics Company Limited Supports Western Regional GJA Chapter

By Justina Paaga /Veronica Baffour Kyei

Takoradi, May 06, GNA – The KEDA Ceramics Company Limited in the Shama District of the Western Region, has presented a cheque for GH¢20,000 to the Western Regional Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) towards the refurbishment of the regional Press Centre.

Dr David Yevugah, Human Resource Manager and Mr David Wei, Commercial Manager who presented the cheque on behalf of the company, said it was in response to an appeal made by GJA to renovate the dilapidated press center.

He said the company recognized the key role the media played in the socio-economic development of the region and the country at large, hence the donation to support a worthy course.

Dr Yevugah said it was also to build on the cordial relationship that existed between the Association and the company.

For his part, Mr David Wei pledged the company’s readiness to assist in putting the press centre into decent shape.

He said the company’s aim was to impact positively on its area of operations and have good partnerships with other stakeholders.

Mr Desmond Cudjoe Western Regional Chairman of the Association, commended KEDA for the kind gesture and promised that the money would be used for its intended purpose.

He appealed to other institutions and individuals to assist the Association to put the press centre in decent shape, which he hinted would be used for the training of journalists and holding of conferences as well as offices for media houses that did have offices in the Region.

KEDA Ghana Ceramics Company Limited (Twyford) is a leading tile manufacturing company with a staff strength of over 4, 000 mostly indigenes, located in Shama District in the Western Region.

