We are ready to supervise NDC Primaries — EC

Accra, May 12, GNA — The Electoral Commission (EC) says it is ready to supervise the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Presidential and Parliamentary Primaries following the discontinuation of an injunction on the elections.

A statement signed and issued by Mrs Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the Commission, said following the discontinuance of the Application for Injunction seeking to restrain the EC from conducting the NDC Primaries by the applicants, namely Dr. Kwabena Duffuor and M.r Edgar Asamoah Boateng, all legal barriers had been removed.

It added that the way was now clear for them to supervise the conduct of the NDC Primaries slated for Saturday May 13, 2023.

The statement said the Commission had held meetings with the leadership of the NDC earlier to finalise modalities for the conduct of the elections and that arrangements were being put in place to ensure a credible and transparent election.

GNA

