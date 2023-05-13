Voting underway in NDC Tema Central constituency

By Lawrencia Frempong /Veronica Makaia

Tema, May 13, GNA – Delegates in the Tema Central Constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) started voting at 09:00 hours.

Mr. Ibrahim Mahama Jajah, Regional Vice Chairman, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that 1,104 delegates from 119 branches are expected to cast their votes.

He explained that nine delegates from each branch, 28 constituency executives, and six former government appointees were expected to vote.

Mr Jajah added that three aspirants were to be voted for: Courage Makafui Nunekpek, Ebi Bright, and Carl Owuompesika.

He explained that two polling stations had been created to facilitate smooth voting and make the process very fast.

Police Supt. George Kwakye, the security officer in charge of Tema Central, revealed that the police were always ready to maintain law and order in accordance with the electoral laws and any other laws.

He noted that motorbikes and other vehicles were expected to park 200 meters away from the polling station.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

