Voting ended peacefully, counting of ballots underway in Akatsi South

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (VR), May 13, GNA – Voting has ended and sorting of ballot is underway at Akatsi in the Akatsi South Constituency in an election to elect parliamentary and flagbearer candidates for the National Democratic Congress.

A total of 1,221 delegates from 132 branches across the area participated in the voting exercise.

Security had been beefed up as supporters of the various aspirants anticipated victory for their respective candidates.

Among them are supporters of the Mr Bernard Ahiafor, the incumbent Member of Parliament for the area, who is seeking a fourth-term Parliamentary slot.

However, officials of the Electoral Commission (EC), candidates’ agents, and observers have been well-positioned to participate in the last phase of the exercise which would enable the Returning Officer of the EC to declare the results of today’s exercise.

Mrs Akorfa Buabasa Asamoah, the Municipal Electoral Officer told the GNA the exercise went on peacefully without any challenge.

She said the actual figures would be given after the sorting and declaration of results.

No injury or confusion has been recorded since.

Mr William Kpormatsi and Mr Benedict Samuel Nugblega are contesting the incumbent in an election which many referred to as ‘crucial’ on the ticket of the NDC.

On the Presidential flagbearership slot, Mr John Dramani Mahama is in the contest with Mr Kojo Bonsu, former Mayor of Kumasi.

GNA

