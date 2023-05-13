NDC Krowor Constituency: Uproar as agents of aspirants ‘spray’ money on delegates in queue

By Edward Acquah

Accra, May 13, GNA – The primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Krowor Constituency was briefly disrupted when when poll was about to end as some persons believed to be agents of some parliamentary aspirants threw money to delegates in the queue.

The Ghana News Agency observed two individuals giving GHS10 and GHS20 notes to delegates seated in a queue to cast their ballot.

The situation caused an uproar as some delegates who had already cast their ballot forced their way back into the voting area in a bid to grab some of the money.

It is not clear, which parliamentary aspirant commissioned the individuals to give the money to the delegates.

“We urge all aspirants to stop sharing money in the queue,” a moderator at the Centre was heard in the heat of the chaos.

A total of 2,129 NDC delegates are expected to cast their ballot in the Krowor Constituency.

Voting as of the time of filing this report (16:45 hours) was yet to close.

Five aspirants are seeking to lead the NDC in the Krowor Constituency for the 2024 parliamentary elections.

The aspirants are: Agnes Naa Momo Lartey; Dorcas Naa Korley; Daniel Alabi; Enoch Bortey Borquaye Manison, and Edgar Nii Kpakpo Addo.

GNA

