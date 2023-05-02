U-17 AFCON: South Sudan disqualified over age-cheating scandal

By Francis Ofori

Accra, May 02, GNA – South Sudan’s Under-17 side has been disqualified from the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament due to non eligibility of five players in the team.

This followed an MRI test done by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to make sure all players were eligible to compete in the youth continental competition.

According to the football body, two of the five players caught on age violations passed the eligibility test in the 2022 Zonal qualifiers, but were not qualified to participate in the competition this year.

In response to this, the South Sudan Football Association wrote to CAF against their decision attaching an MRI test they did.

After review by Association’s medical team, the complaint by South Sudan was rejected.

“South Sudan Football Association would like to emphasize that we have always been committed to fair play and sportsmanship. We have taken all the necessary steps to ensure that all our players meet the eligibility criteria set by the competition’s regulations,” it said.

The tournament is expected to end on May 17,2023.

GNA

