Trinity Temple Assemblies of God church unveils new Chapel

Accra, May 30, GNA – The Trinity Temple Assemblies of God in Tema Community 10, has dedicated a new ultra-modern Chapel after 16 years of its existence in spreading the gospel.



Reverend Dr. Stephen Wengam, the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God Ghana, dedicating the Chapel congratulated the assembly for its efforts in magnifying the works of the entire Church nationwide.



“I am happy and excited about how this assembly has made God proud by putting up this magnificent edifice” Rev Dr. Wengam said.



Preaching on the theme: ‘Holiness’, Rev. Dr. Wengam urged Church members to live a life of holiness to reflect the life of Jesus.



“The beauty of God is the reflection of holiness. It is therefore imperative to live a holy life to exhibit the glory of God in this beautiful temple,” he said.



He said the temple built by the congregation would complement the Assemblies of God’s Vision 10,000 agenda, where the Church sought to build at least 10,000 Churches in the next five years.



Rev Dr. Wengam reminded the leadership of the Church to deploy all means to ensure that the edifice was well maintained to echo the maintenance culture of Assemblies of God temples.



Rev. Dr. Sylvanus Amegashiti-Elorm, the Senior Pastor of the Trinity Temple Assemblies of God said the temple’s construction was the doing of God.



“God decided to build his temple and so he brought forth men and women who are endowed with resources and substance to support this project,” he said.



He said they never raised any amount from the bank or from any fundraising event, every money was raised internally by members.



Rev Amegashiti-Elorm called on Christians to put their faith and trust in God, adding that, “even when all hope is lost, just know that God can show up in the very last minute.”



The Chapel according to Rev Amegashiti-Elorm, had a fully air-conditioned 800-seater capacity main auditorium with key facilities including a 400-seater capacity conference room, an executive boardroom, canteen, library prayer tower, executive offices, guest pastors’ lodge, restrooms, administrative offices, car park and garden for outdoor events and disability friendly facilities.



Apostle Eric Seddy Kutortse, the Project Manager, who is a pioneer member and Deacon at the Trinity Temple, said the entire construction of the facility took a year to complete.



He recounted how the Church started sixteen years ago in a classroom with eight congregants and expressed excitement about the growth and progress being made through the help of God and the Church leadership, led by Rev. Dr. Amegashiti-Elorm.



Apostle Kutortse, through generous support, donated over 70 Church buildings to the Assemblies of God nationwide as part of his continuous support to the Church.



Mrs Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, Chief Justice nominee, described the temple as beautiful, adding, “this magnificent temple will be a place of healing and deliverance for God’s people”.



She asked the Church leadership to ensure that the facility was well managed and taken care of

Other dignitaries present were the Acting Chief Justice, Justice Jones Dotse, immediate past General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Ghana, Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong Manso, and the Principal of Southern Ghana Bible College (SGBC), Rev. Prof. Emeritus Frederick Kwesi Kyereko, senior clergy from sister churches, captains of businesses and academia.



