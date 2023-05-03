Traders in Accra warned to desist from selling at peripherals of roads

By Albert Allotey

Accra, May 03, GNA – Mrs Elizabeth Kwatsoe Sackey, the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive has warned traders to desist from selling at the peripherals of roads as those found culpable would be fined with their goods seized.

She also admonished the public to avoid purchasing their goods from traders selling along the roads to reduce congestion and the pollution of the environment.

She said the Assembly was taking inventory of unoccupied sheds within the markets in Accra and would not hesitate to relocate abandoned sheds to traders ready to do business in them.

Mrs Sackey gave the warning when she spoke with the media after the Accra Metropolitan Assembly had organised a clean-up exercise at the Agbogbloshie Market.

The exercise formed part of planned activities to decongest and ease traffic on the 2.5-kilometre road and to improve sanitation situation in the market and its environs.

The programme was supported by personnel from the Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Fire Service, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, and the Ablekuma Central Municipal Assembly focused on desilting and removal of solid waste mostly plastic waste from drains.

The Chief Executive gave the assurance that there were measures in place to secure additional skip containers to be placed at vantage points within the market to accommodate the waste.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

