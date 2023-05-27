Togbe Adze assures Fodome Agbesia of collaborative leadership

By Edward Williams

Fodome (V/R), May 27, GNA – Togbe Adze II, newly enstooled Divisional Chief (Dufia) of Fodome Agbesia, says his reign would be anchored on mutual respect, tolerance, fairness and understanding.

As traditional ruler of the community, Togbe Adze said he would apply the strength and might accorded him to the benefit of the community.

Togbe Adze made the pledge at a ceremony to outdoor him as Divisional Chief, at Fodome Agbesia.

He emphasized the need for the people of the traditional area to be united.

He said that unity must govern their thoughts, words, actions and inaction towards themselves and leadership.

Togbe Adze noted that the health of women and children must be prioritised in the Area which would help achieve the highest level of sustainable development, peace, and stability.

He said it was worth noting that a new solar power system had been installed at the Area’s clinic to keep its labour ward especially, functioning even during blackouts.

Togbe Adze said he would continue to serve the Paramount Chief and cooperate with other rulers of the paramountcy while commending Togbega Akpatsa for his developmental ideas for the Area.

He called for support from the people of the Area, tasked them to rally behind him and offer the little they could towards development.

Known in private life as Dr Kafui Nichodemus Gebe, Togbe Adze is a medical doctor and the Deputy Director, Clinical Engineering Department, Ghana Health Service (GHS) Headquarters.

Togbega Gbedegbleme Akpatsa II, Paramount Chief of Fodome Traditional Area, said the need for unity to promote development of the Area could not be over-emphasized.

He said the Area was earmarked for many development projects and the need for peaceful coexistence was key to making the projects feasible.

Togbega Akpatsa said the people of the Area must be proud of themselves for the progress being made and be willing to offer the necessary support when called upon.

Dr Ebo Hammond, from the GHS Headquarters, said Togbe Adze possessed the vision, wisdom, and passion necessary to guide and uplift the people of Fodome Agbesia.

He said his appointment was a true reflection and recognition of trust and respect the Area had for him adding that there was no doubt that Togbe Adze would excel as the Dufia.

There were solidarity messages from the Hohoe Municipal Assembly, National Democratic Congress, New Patriotic Party, Fodome Tomorrow and old students of the Bishop Herman College.

