Students encouraged to play their civic roles to uphold national cohesion

Newsite (WR), May 27, GNA – Dr Sarah Wayoe, the Finance and Administrative Director of Wayoe Engineering Company has encouraged pupils of Nana Brempong Yaw III School excel in both academic and social life.

They are also to have a dream to better their lives irrespective of the present day difficulties in meeting their school and other home needs.

Dr Wayoe, a former product of the school, was interacting with the children as part of the Citizens Week celebration of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) Programme.

She narrated her own challenges during her youthful stage in the school but how she kept the focus, learned under difficult conditions, and broke the glass ceiling in her community to become a responsible mother, wife and asset to the Western Region and the Nation as a whole.

The programme was under the theme: ” The role of the child on consolidating Ghana’s Democracy and Building Nation Cohesion.”

Dr Wayoe told the children that it was only through discipline, fear of God, love for country and good knowledge acquisition that could help them to become good citizens contributing to a better nation building agenda.

She also urged them to develop the spirit as law abiding citizens, loyal to the country, promoting inter cultural love and unity to foster national unity and harmony.

Mrs Mercy Laar, the NCCE Officer for EKMA said the Ghana Constitution was 30 years old and has helped to enhance democracy and encouraged the students to play their civic role very well to uphold the national cohesion so desired.

Reverend Mrs Bertha Anibea Gyamfi, Headmistress of the Nana Brempong Yaw III School Complex urged the students to live purpose driven lives and have mentors as well as draw inspiration from Dr. Sarah Wayoe to better their lots in their respective communities.

