Tema Court locked as JUSAG continues indefinite nationwide strike

By Mercy Arthur

Tema. May 27, GNA – The Tema high, districts and circuit courts have closed their doors due to the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana’s (JUSAG) prolonged nationwide strike.

The Judicial Service Staff Association (JUSAG) embarked on an indefinite strike on May 24, 2023, in response to delayed payments of salaries and other relevant benefits.

The Ghana News Agency visit to the Tema court enclave, saw that the courts, usually bustling with daily activities, was empty because the courts were closed.

Prosecutors, judges, clerks, litigants, and accused individuals, among others, were all missing.

JUSAG has advised that no one entered any court premises to file a case because no one will be present to assist you.

GNA

