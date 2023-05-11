Thyssenkrupp slips to loss in Q2, orders down

Berlin, May 11, (dpa/GNA) – German industrial giant Thyssenkrupp on Thursday reported that its second-quarter net loss attributable to shareholders was €223 million ($245 million), compared to last year’s profit of €565 million.

Loss per share came to €0.36, compared to prior year’s profit of €0.91.

The net loss reflects impairment losses of just under €350 million at Steel Europe. The adjusted EBIT was €205 million, below the prior-year level of €802 million.

Group sales declined 5% to €10.11 billion from prior year’s €10.60 billion.

Order intake totalled €10.19 billion, 25% lower than €13.6 billion a year earlier.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company continues to expect net income to decrease but at least break even, and adjusted EBIT to be a figure in the mid to high three-digit million euro range, compared to last year’s €2.1 billion.

GNA

