The Bible is a roadmap for personal growth and national development — Bible Society of Ghana

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, May 06, GNA — Pastor Dr Chris Annan Nunoo, Former Chairman of Council, the Bible Society of Ghana (BSG), says the Bible is a roadmap for personal growth and national development.

He has therefore advised Ghanaians to rely on God’s word to direct their lives and use their time and talents profitably.

“I want to admonish all the young people to read and study the Bible, and pray everyday. It will throw more light to your paths, open your minds, move you from height to height and ensure your success,” he added.

Pastor Nunoo gave the advice at the launch of the 2023 Essay Writing Competition dubbed, “Engaging The Youth With Scriptures” in Accra.

The topic for this year’s competition is “Hope For The Next Generation: The Bible As A Roadmap.”

The “Engaging the Youth with Scriptures” is an Essay Writing Competition for Senior High School (SHS) students, introduced by the Bible Society of Ghana in the year 2016 to promote biblical literacy among young people, to create a positive impact in their lives and to attract young people to the Word of God through Bible engagement.

The topics selected over the years are as follows; Integrity, The life of Nehemiah, Sexual Purity: Relevant or Archaic, Making a Difference in Moral Decadence: the Role of a Well Nurtured youth, The role of the youth in Nation building and How can I uphold integrity as a young person.

The Reverend Dr John Kwesi Addo Jnr, General Secretary of The Bible Society of Ghana (BSG), urged the youth to shun social vices and live responsibly.

“Many young people of today are careless in terms of how they live and rather focus on things that won’t bring any benefit to their existence. I urge the youth to live responsibly so that they can grow up to become responsible adults in future,” he said.

Rev Addo Jnr said students who participated in the essay competition had acquired Biblical knowledge through engaging with the Bible in the quest to find scriptures to support their essay.

This, he said, had been measured through the contents of their essay, the desire of some to replicate the competition in Junior High Schools and message of appreciations to the desk.

The winners over the years have come from the Holy Trinity Cathedral SHS, Accra Academy SHS, Ghana. Technical School-Takoradi, Mantsipim SHS, Tema SHS and Opoku Ware SHS.

The prizes given have included Bibles for all participants, a laptop for the winner, and a Tabletop printer for the winner’s school, with the regional winner receiving a tablet and a Bible.

The General Secretary said it was the desire of the BSG to see all students from SHS participating fully in the project, adding that, students would be expected to write essays on the topic with not more than 1,000 words.

He congratulated the winner for the 2022 competition and wished all students the best in this year’s competition.

Master Maxwell Yeboah, Graduate from Opoku Ware SHS and Winner of 2022 Essay Competition, after receiving his award, thanked God and his parents for the support thus far.

He said the Bible was the most influential and beneficial book in history and advised the youth to be concerned about the benefits derived from it.

