Thai vote winner wants to form eight-party ruling coalition

Bangkok, May 18, (dpa/GNA) - The leader of the progressive Move Forward party said he wants to form a coalition government with seven other parties following a sweeping victory in Thailand’s parliamentary elections at the weekend.

The eight-party coalition would have 313 seats in the 500-member House of Representatives, making Move Forward party leader Pita Limjaroenrat the top candidate to become Thailand’s next prime minister, Thai PBS World reported on Thursday.

However, the Thai prime minister is determined not only by the 500 newly elected members of parliament but also by the 250 unelected military-appointed senators.

After their 2014 coup, the generals, who have been in power until now, passed a constitutional amendment in their favour. A candidate thus needs 376 votes to get into office. It is unknown whether any senators would support the opposition. A vote is expected in late July or early August.

The main sticking point is the Move Forward party’s plan to amend the controversial Lèse-Majesté, which punishes offenders with up to 15 years in prison if they are found guilty of insulting the king, queen, heir or regent.

Thailand’s punishments for such offences are more severe than in almost any other country.

There have long been protests against the law, but many conservative politicians want to keep it.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed by all coalition parties on Monday, Pita told journalists. The date is significant as it marks nine years since the military seized power on May 22, 2104.

