Kiev: Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian cities signal desperation 

Kiev, May 18, (dpa/GNA) - The secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council Oleksiy Danilov said the repeated Russian attacks on major Ukrainian cities are a sign of Moscow’s desperation.

“Kiev remains Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin’s manic and unreachable target,” Danilov tweeted on Thursday.

The Ukrainian capital was the target of several Russian missile attacks and kamikaze drones in May. Danilov said Russian failures on the front lines in Ukraine are making themselves known among the Russian population.

“In Russia, a feeling of despair and frustration towards the authorities is developing because of the offensive failures and the setbacks on the front,” he said.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

