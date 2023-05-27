More than 150 health workers receive presidential honour for fighting against COVID-19

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), May 27, GNA- A total of 151 health workers in the Nkwanta South Municipality have received presidential honour for their distinguished service delivery during the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The workers were presented with certificates by the Nkwanta South Municipal Chief Executive on behalf of the President, Nana AKufo-Addoa at an event held at the Municipal Assembly Hall.

Mr Bright K. Lenwah, the Chief Executive, thanked the awardees for their immense contribution to the Municipality in the fight against COVID-19 and urged them to keep up the good work.

He said the Assembly would continue to do their best in supporting the health facilities in the Municipality with the necessary equipment for quality health care delivery.

The inscription on the certificate reads ‘In recognition of your leadership, passion, commitment, hard work and sacrifice to save lives and help the nation during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Your fervent and remarkable sacrifices will always be remembered,’

Mr Evans Ativor, Nkwanta South Municipal Director of Health Services, expressed his gratitude to the President and the Municipal Chief Executive for appreciating and recognizing the efforts made by the health workers during the county’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

They thanked the President and his government for such recognition saying that this will boost their morale to do their best in health delivery in the Municipality.

