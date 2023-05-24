Sweetberry Ranch equips Dzolo Basic School with ceiling fans

By Samuel Akumatey

Dzolo Gbogame (V/R), May 24, GNA – A local beverage production company has supported the Dzolo Gbogame Evangelical Presbyterian Basic school with ceiling fans to aid classroom comfort.

SweetBerry Ranch is an indigenous company that started operations in the Dzolo community, this year, and whose owners, natives who had attended the school saw the urgency in helping provide convenience stay in classrooms for the children.

Mr Sena Kerl Tsahey, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, said while presenting the equipment, he found students lining up desks along classroom windows to catch air during a recent visit, and was moved to promptly respond.

He gave the school 10 ceiling fans and an amount of GH¢1,000 for their installation and said education especially at the basic level deserved unending support, and that the company would continue to pay its due.

The CEO said a scholarship scheme would be established as the company advanced its vision to provide jobs for the community and beyond.

“This is only the beginning, good things will follow as the company grows,” he said.

Mr. Victor Klu, Headmaster of the school had narrated how hot weather over the no ceiling classrooms forced learners and their teachers out to the shade of trees on the school compound and said the school management had been searching for support.

A teacher from the school helped contact Sweetberry Ranch, and the headmaster recounted how the Company opted to provide two fans per classroom instead of the one they had requested, for effective air conditioning.

Mr Senyo Akati, the School’s PTA Organiser, also thanked the new company for the help, saying it would go a long way to encourage teachers to deliver.

He noted how such benevolence sustained the community school and used the occasion to draw stakeholder attention to the need to enhance French literacy in the border community, asking for literacy materials on the language.

Mr. Jonathan Ackah, Head of the JHS school who witnessed the presentation, was also full of appreciation, and said the company should extend its attention to the upper basic establishment as well, to help enhance the whole basic education setup in the area.

The headmaster of the basic school, which has a total 202 pupils, told the GNA it was yet to own a canteen space while a modern toilet facility would also be required as the existing KVIP could not be saved from community abuse.

GNA

