Stop violating rights of workers — Regional Minister to employers

By Benjamin A. Commey

Accra, May 01, GNA— Mr Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister has sent a stern caution to employers who violate the rights of workers in the country.

Organised Labour, in its 2023 May Day message, had raised concern about the increasing spate of worker rights violations in the country by some employers.

According to Organised Labour, it had lost thousands of members in the last five years due to the situation, particularly within private employment agencies.

Addressing workers at the Greater Accra Regional May Day Celebrations, held at the Independence Square, in Accra, on Monday, Mr Quartey described such violations as unacceptable.

He said, in as much as Government appreciated employers for creating jobs and contributing to the economy, the rights of the worker could not and should not be infringed on.

“There are reports of abuse of workers in the country, this phenomenon is unacceptable, I would like to extend a stern caution to the perpetrators of such acts of violations,” he said.

He added that “unfair labour practice is not acceptable, not in this region or any part of the country. With the greatest of respect, let us respect our Labour Laws and the rights of the Ghanaian worker. Remember, workers’ rights are also human rights. Ghana, a beckon of democracy, cannot and will not look unconcern on labour rights abuses.”

The theme for this year’s celebration was: “Protecting Incomes and Pensions in an Era of Economic Crisis: Our Responsibility.”

Mr Quartey said the Government and indeed Ghanaians, were aware of the economic situation confronting the country and challenges of workers in the midst of the crisis, indicating that, it had taken several measures to protect the Ghanaian worker.

The Minister assured that the Government was committed to reforms to ensure better wages and salaries and pensions for the Ghanaian worker.

He also allayed fears of workers about what he said were “speculations” of Government’s intentions to touch workers’ pensions,” saying Government had the responsibility to ensure that the Ghanaian worker was properly rewarded and retired honourably after many years of toil.

“The Government is still committed to the MOU signed in December, 2022,” he emphasised.

Dr Anthony Yaw Baah, Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), in a speech read on his behalf, reiterated calls for a review of the national labour laws to protect jobs and incomes of workers.

Madam Fred Frimpong, the Greater Accra Regional Secretary of Organised Labour, who read the speech, noted that the TUC was concerned about the number of flaws within the labour law, adding that, some employers were taking advantage to maltreat workers.

“Other employers are also taking advantage of the weaknesses in the labour law and replacing permanent employment contracts with fixed-term contracts,” he noted.

The Secretary General of TUC also urged Government to adopt a wage policy that indexed wage to inflation, to effectively protect workers’ income.

“We want to take this opportunity to serve notice that if inflation remains high, Organised Labour will continue to demand wage increases that reflect inflation and the high cost of living.

“That is the only way we can guarantee a living wage and higher standard of living for the working people of Ghana,” Dr Baah warned.

Mr Patrick Binyemi, Chairperson, Regional Council of Labour, indicated Organised Labour’s resolve to do everything possible to protect pensions of workers.

GNA



