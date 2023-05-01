GNA workers must take keen interest in Union activism

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi

Accra, May 1, GNA – Mr Samuel Osei-Frempong, Chairman of the Communications Workers Union (CWU), Division of the Ghana News Agency, has urged Union members to take keen interest in Union activism.

He said the Union Leadership at every point in time would protect members from any abuse or intimidation but the onus lied on members to know the rules of engagement so that they would not sleep on their rights and responsibilities.

The Chairman gave the advice in a message to commemorate May Day Celebration on the theme: “Protecting income and pensions in an era of economic crises: our responsibility.”

“It seems that there is apathy amongst our members, we all have to be knowledgeable in union matters, we need to take interest in union matters. At a point in time, we all need the Union. “Mr Osei- Frempong said.

He said his doors were opened to members to share ideas together and particularly those who might be aggrieved, since the executives had the mandate to ensure that the rights of members were protected.

“Even though the union would continue to ensure that the rights of the workers were protected, he urged them to do what was right and work hard to meet set targets. “Mr Osei-Frempong.

Speaking on the plight of workers, he said workers were feeling the “pinch” of the economic crises. In the short term, workers are battling with inflation and high cost of living but it could be worse in the long term where critical resources such as pension funds could in danger because of the implementation of the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

The Chairman called on members to stand firm and come out with strategies to enable them pull through the storm.

He said: “We need to do serious intelligent analysis to ensure that monies are not getting out of our investment pots.”

He assured members that his team would work hard to stop the double and wrongful deductions of members’ dues by the Accountant General.

GNA

