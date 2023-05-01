Government must resource Ghana News Agency – Divisional Chairman

Accra, May 1, GNA – The Public Services Workers Union (PSWU), GNA Division, has called on the Government to ensure that the Ghana News Agency, the only national wire service, is well resourced and other compensations paid on time.



That would motivate the staff to give of their best and continue with the critical role they play in ensuring social cohesion and national development through their news coverage and dissemination.



Mrs Lyida Kukua Asamoah, Chairman of the GNA Division of PSWU said: “With little or no resources, GNA reporters gather news and information from all the 16 regions bringing out developmental issues.



In a statement signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency, she commended workers of the Agency for their hard work and resilience over the entire year, that was characterised by hardships for workers and all Ghanaians.



“In spite of the barrage of hardships, workers of the Agency discharged their duties, accommodating everything without resorting to any industrial action, that might have derailed the important service they render to the nation.”



The statement said workers of the Agency were among the least paid in the country even though the work they do (credible and accurate news packaging and dissemination) was critical in ensuring social cohesion in the developmental efforts of the country.



The statement called on the management of the Agency to maintain industrial peace and harmony at the workspace to boost productivity and ensure progress of the Agency.



She also urged the Government to intervene to ensure that prices of goods, especially edibles, were reasonably controlled to meet the pockets of all workers in the public and civil service.



GNA

