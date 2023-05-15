Spousal Killings: The Role of Counselling in Prevention and Healing

A GNA Feature by Kingsley Eyram King-Kuadzi

Accra, May 15, GNA – Spousal killings, also known as spousal homicides or domestic violence homicides, are one of the most devastating crimes that can occur within a family.

These crimes involve the intentional killing of a spouse, whether it is a husband or wife, by the other partner. Spousal killings are usually the result of a long-term pattern of abuse, control, and violence within the relationship.

While spousal killings are relatively rare, they have a significant impact on families and communities. Survivors of spousal violence often suffer from physical and emotional scars that can last a lifetime.

The trauma of spousal violence can also lead to mental health problems such as depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

It is essential to understand that spousal killings are preventable. Many warning signs may indicate that someone is at risk of committing a spousal killing. These warning signs include a history of domestic violence, substance abuse, stalking, and possessiveness. In many cases, these warning signs are overlooked or ignored, which can have fatal consequences.

To prevent spousal killings, early intervention is necessary. Couples who are experiencing relationship problems should seek counselling. Counselling can help couples learn how to communicate effectively, manage conflict, and build healthy relationships.

Counselling can also help couples identify and address any underlying issues that may be contributing to the violence in their relationship.

Counselling can also help survivors of spousal violence. Survivors often suffer from feelings of shame, guilt, and isolation. Counselling can provide a safe space for survivors to share their experiences, express their emotions, and develop coping strategies.

Counselling can also help survivors rebuild their self-esteem, regain control of their lives, and move on from the trauma.

In addition to counselling, there are many resources available to survivors of spousal violence. These resources include hotlines, support groups, and legal assistance.

These resources can provide survivors with the tools they need to escape abusive relationships and rebuild their lives.

spousal killings are a devastating and preventable crime. Couples who are experiencing relationship problems should seek counselling to address the underlying issues that may be contributing to the violence in their relationship.

Survivors of spousal violence should seek the services of a licensed counselling psychologist to help them gain access to resources to escape abusive relationships and rebuild their lives.

By taking early action and seeking help, we can prevent spousal killings and create safer communities for everyone.

Mr kingsley Eyram King-kuadzi is a counselling psychologist

