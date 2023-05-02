Aspiring MP assures of welfare package for aged at Biakoye

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R), May 2, GNA – Okyeame Kofi Adu, a parliamentary aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Biakoye Constituency of the Oti Region, has given the assurance that the welfare of the elderly would be prioritised when he is voted as a Member of Parliament.

He said replicating the concept across Biakoye would ensure the elderly became comfortable and empowered to meet the challenges that came with old age.

Interacting with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Dambai Okyeame Adu said some social welfare interventions had been designed to enrich the lives of the aged including quality healthcare and recreational activities in a safe environment.

He said youth employment would be cardinal in his administration and urged the branch, constituency and regional executives to vote massively for him to make his vision a reality.

He said he would lobby for modern equipment for clinics and hospitals, modernise agriculture to improve exports, and connect rural communities to the national grid.

