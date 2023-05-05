Referee Daniel Laryea to officiate Wydad AC-Mamelodi Sundowns CAF CL semi-final clash

By Francis Ofori

Accra, May 05, GNA – Ghanaian Referee Daniel Laryea has been selected to be the centre man in the much-anticipated CAF Champions League semi-final clash between Morocco’s Wydad Athletic Club and South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns at the Mohammed V complex on Saturday, May 13.

The experienced referee had previously handled some major continental tournaments which had earned him recognition as one of the best in Africa.

He was part of the Video Assistant Referees who officiated in the continental clash between Raja Casablanca and Al Ahly SC.

Assisting him on the flanks would be referee Kwasi Achempong Brobbey, another Ghanaian who had also gained experience in the past years, alongside Soulaimane Amaldine and Lamin Jammeh.

The two Ghanaian referees had raised the flag of the country high in recent times, having recently officiated in the CAF Women’s Champions League, Championship of African Nations (CHAN), U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, and other tournaments.



