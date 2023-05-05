Bono Region Zone E ends Inter-Schools football competition

By Robert Tachie Menson

Dormaa Ahenkro (B/R), May 5, GNA – The Bono Region Zone E Inter schools second cycle football competition to select teams for regional super zonal competition has ended at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Sports Stadium in Dormaa Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region.

The two-day all play all football competition, featured six competing schools but only one Adehyeman Senior High School failed to participate.

The rest were Dormaa Senior High School in Dormaa Ahenkro, Nkrakwanta Senior High Technical (Nkrantech), Salvation Army Senior High School, Aboabo and Wamfie Senior High School in Wamfie.

Mr. Smith Effah Owusu, Bono Region Zone E and Dormaa Zonal Secretary disclosed this to the GNA Sports in Dormaa Ahenkro in an interview.

The competition was aimed at unearthing talents, and selecting schools in the Dormaa zone including (Dormaa East, Dormaa Central and Dormaa West) which perform creditably and qualify to participate in the Regional Inter schools Super Zonal Competition to be held next month in Sunyani, Bono Region.

He said that the Super zonals competition to be held would be used as a platform to choose players to represent the region at Takoradi on November in the Western Region.

The Zonal Secretary indicated that the talents identified were really, “encouraging and was hopeful some will become national assets soon”.

“We are focusing on football at this stage in this stadium. Athletics competitions would be organised at another place,” he added.

Mr. Effah Owusu said the competition is organised for both male and female, and indicated that a letter had been written to the Municipal Director of Education who sought approval and permission from appropriate authorities for the stadium use.

He revealed that three schools had qualified for the boys team, they are Dormaa Senior High School scoring 10 points, Nkrakwanta Senior High School got five points, and the Salvation Army Senior High School obtaining four points.

For the girls category three schools qualified, they were Dormaa Senior High School scored 12 points, Salvation Army had five points whilst Nkrakwanta Senior High School got three points.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

