Prayers and fasting must go hand in hand with hard work

By Nii Martey M. Botchway

Accra, May 02, GNA – Members of the Global Evangelical Church have been challenged to work hard as they pray and fast for God’s providence and protection.

Speaking at the 2023 Tema Presbytery Representative Conference (PRC) of Church at Sakumono, the Chairman of Berocks Group of Companies, Mr Rockson Dogbegah noted that the Global Evangelical Church the Christian work ethic was a biblical injunction.

Mr Dogbegah noted that as the Church strived to imbibe holiness at all levels, it must also spend time to enlighten her congregants on the importance of work to reposition the Church to help address critical societal issues.

“Just as it is done for prayers, the Global Evangelical Church should be poised to do same with enlightening its members about work,” he said.

Touching on the rapid devolvement of technology, Mr Dogbegah stressed that the Church must begin to immensely invest in technology to be able to communicate with members in a more practical manner.

He explained that technology was the way forward in advancing the kingdom business and impacting society.

Mr Dogbegah also urged the leadership on the Church to refocus its position of women not wearing trousers to emphasize on decency.

He said in as much as “the 21st century church goes beyond women wearing trousers, there was rather the need for the Church to emphasise on the need for decency in dressing and behaviour.”

Speaking on the theme “Be Ye Holy,” the Moderator of the Church, Rt Rev Prosper Samuel Dzormeku urged christian leaders to make it a personal initiative to exhibit virtues of holiness in their dealings.

He said, as Christian leaders, it was important to lead an examplery life that portrays Christ.

The moderator who urgerd the church to remain committed to their calling, said he was hopeful that, through dedication, focus, and reliance on God the church would achieve maximum holiness.

The Tema Presbytery Chairman, Reverend Lawrence Ganyo, said the Church would continue to imbibe holy living in its members to help transform society. He also encouraged parents to also take up the mantle and imbibe the tenets of the Bible in their children.

With the aim of enhancing holy living among members in all sectors of the economy, the Tema PRC seeks to address shortfalls in the previous year and device new strategies to better position the Church for enhanced growth.

The PRC is the highest decision-making body of the Church. Its membership is drawn from Teshie, Nungua, Tema, Dawhenya and Prampram congregations.

GNA



