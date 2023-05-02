Justina Marigold Assan woos Czech investors to Central Region

By Isaac Arkoh

Cape Coast, May 2, GNA – Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, the Central Regional Minister, has appealed for more Czech investments in the Region to expand the local economy for accelerated development.

She explained that though Czech investments had been increasing over the years in the country, it had not spread to the region that abounds in a number of resources to facilitate the establishment of industries.

“The Central Region is committed to partnering with individuals and companies for development. We want you to explore the numerous opportunities here for mutual gain.

“Some of the sectors are tourism, agriculture and education,” Mrs Assan said in her welcome address when the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the Czech Republic, Mr. Vít Rakušan led a medical team to visit the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

The Czech team is in the facility to provide a week of free medical care and health assistance to vulnerable groups and people whose health conditions prevented them from leading a dignified life.

Accompanying the team were 20 contingents of Czech investors to explore investment potentials in security, oil and gas, energy, telecommunication, construction among others.

Appealing to the investors, Mrs Assan described Ghana as politically stable investments destination in Africa, where there were entrenched democracy and absolute freedom.

She said the Government was a pro-business one, therefore, the new friendship would not only deepen the mutual relations between the two countries but would also deepen economic co-operation and collaboration.

The tenets of the rule of law, she said operates without any inhibitions and fear regardless of one’s colour, race social standing or political affiliation.

The First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the Czech Republic commended the country for its democratic credentials and creditability in the international community.

He pledged his determination to enhance bilateral and trade relations between Czech-Ghana in many areas of cooperation that would inure to the benefits of their people.

Over the years, both countries have entered into various agreements to foster trade and improve security and defence.

The bilateral relationship between Ghana and the Czech Republic dates to the 1960s when the Czech Embassy was set up in Ghana.

GNA

