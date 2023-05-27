Parents advised to spearhead education on menstrual hygiene to young girls

By Edward Dankwah

Accra, May 27, GNA – Dr Comfort Asafo Agyei Owusu, a Medical Laboratory Scientist at Shalina Diagnostics Center has advised parents and guardians to spearhead education given to young girls on menstrual hygiene before outdoor education.

She said there was the need for the parents and guardians to educate their wards on menstrual hygiene when they come of age and to make them understand that it was normal and part of growth.

In modern times, young girls as early as nine years, experience their first menstrual cycle, due to factors such as food and environment among others, unlike back then when girls experienced it in their teens, so parents have a long way to go” she stressed.

Dr Asafo-Agyei Owusu made the remarks during a talk on menstrual hygiene and donation of sanitary pads organised by Van Moorhouse Foundation (VMF) to commemorate the World Menstrual Hygiene Day with the Bubiashie ‘1’ basic school in Accra.

She emphasised the need for the parents and guardians to make sure that sanitary pads were provided for the young girls to aid them in their cycle.

Dr Asafo-Agyei Owusu advised the young girls to frequently change sanitary pads between four to six hours for the “heavy” and “normal” flow, respectively.

She said some girls generated bacterial growth and rashes because of keeping the sanitary pads on for longer hours, wearing tight underwear and not bathing frequently.

Dr Asafo-Agyei Owusu urged young girls who contracted bacterial infection and rashes to consult a medical practitioner for assistance.

Miss Benedicta Appiah, a Midwife at Pentecost Hospital, called on young girls to cultivate the A, B and C methods to prevent them from contracting Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs).

“The “A” is for abstinence, where once you abstain from sex, you protect yourself from STDs, the “B” is for being faithful to your partner, that is for those who cannot abstain and finally the “C” for condom, for those who cannot employ the A and B to rely on,” she stressed.

Miss Appiah indicated that the “Being faithful” method was not meant for the young ones as they were not married but for the elderly to rely on, to minimise or stop the contraction of STDs.

She advised parents, guardians, and teachers to engage the students and create an environment where the students could open to them regardless.

Major Dr Adu Barima Sarkodie, Acting Country Director of VMF said the aim of the foundation was to help and enhance lives of the underprivileged.

He said that the main aim of the foundation was to establish ICT laboratories for basic schools in underprivileged communities.

“Last year, we established a 20-seater computer lab in a primary and JHS school in the Eastern Region and that has now been adopted as our signature project, and we are hoping to do more along the length and breadth of the country in the underprivileged basic schools,” he said.

Major Dr Sarkodie said it was an opportunity to help educate the young girls on menstrual hygiene, reproductive health and advise them on issues pertaining their health and education.

He said the foundation also donated some sanitary pads, shaving stick and Dettol to over 120 young girls in the school to help them during their menstrual cycle.

Madam Rose Quaye, Headmistress, Bubiashie ‘1’ basic school thanked the VMF team for choosing and supporting her students.

She also expressed gratitude to the speakers for educating the young girls in her institution on menstrual hygiene and STDs.

