Volta Regional Minister, AGI salute African Ambassadors in Ghana

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (VR), May 27, GNA – The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) and Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, have extended their solidarity message to all African Ambassadors in Ghana on the 60th Anniversary celebration of the Africa Union (AU).

“Your deep commitment to Pan-African diplomacy, revolutionary economic policies and promotion of strategic trade alliances have reposition the African Continent for inclusive growth and sustainable development.”

This was released in a joint statement on Thursday, May 25, and signed by Mr Dela Gadzanku, the Eastern, Volta, and Oti Regional Chairman of the AGI and Dr Letsa in commemoration of the 60th Anniversary of the establishment of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), which is now the African Union (AU).

“We wish all African Ambassadors in Ghana a happy celebration on the occasion of the 60th Anniversary of the Africa Union. We are deeply touched by your dependable support of our efforts, over the past two years, to promote industry through the Volta Fair and Visit Volta initiative.”

The statement further commended the historic joint participation in the 2021 ‘Volta Trade and Investment Fair’ which has had a profound impact on the regional economies as well as strengthening productive partnerships.

“In a spirit of solidarity, we express our gratitude and tremendous respect for your leadership. We look forward to building stronger partnerships with you as we prepare to host this year’s edition of the Volta Fair which will focus on the African Continental Free Trade Area and Local Economic Development,” the statement added.

The 60th anniversary is being celebrated under the slogan “Our Africa Our Future” using the hashtag #OurAfricaOurFuture.

Activities to mark the historical moment will be commemorated all over the African continent by the fifty-five (55) member countries of the AU to showcase major successes, milestones, challenges, and the way forward under Agenda 2063.

