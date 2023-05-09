Number of people internally displaced in Sudan doubles amid fighting

Geneva, May 9, (dpa/GNA) – Hundreds of thousands of people in Sudan have fled their homes as fighting continues between rival forces, according to the latest data available on Tuesday.

The number of displaced people in their own country has doubled within a week, the UN Organization for Migration (IOM) reported, saying more than 700,000 people have been displaced since mid-April, when violence broke out.

It remains unclear whether the people are heading toward the country’s borders, an IOM spokesman said.

Even before the latest crisis, some 3.7 million people were displaced in Sudan.

More than 150,000 people had fled to neighbouring countries from Sudan by May 8, according to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), with the figures including Sudanese people as well as those of other nationalities who had found refuge in Sudan.

Conflict broke out unexpectedly in Sudan in mid-April, after a long-simmering power struggle between de facto president Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and vice president Mohammed Hamdan Daglo.

There have been repeated ceasefires since then but these have been repeatedly broken.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said 604 people had died in the violence, citing Health Ministry figures on Tuesday, while about 5,000 have been injured.

However, many casualties go unreported and the numbers are actually likely to be far higher, according to monitors.

GNA

