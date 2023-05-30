Nuclear forum underway in Accra

Accra, May 30, GNA – Ghana is holding a day’s forum on the country’s nuclear power programme today at Accra International Conference Centre.

It will serve as a platform to provide stakeholders with updates on the status of Ghana’s nuclear power infrastructure development.

The forum will also serve as an opportunity for stakeholders to gain first-hand knowledge on the pre-and post-Fukushima experiences of the Japanese nuclear industry.

It is on the theme, “Learning from the Japanese Nuclear Experience”.

Professor Seth Kofi Debrah, Director of Nuclear Power Institute (NPI) briefing journalists said the Japanese government continued to explore the opportunities of nuclear power to fuel sustainable development.

“That should tell us the critical role of nuclear power, and I’m certain that once nuclear power comes online to augment Ghana’s energy mix, it will help boost the country’s industrialisation agenda,” he said.

He noted that the forum would discuss carefully selected topics that would help provide some education to participants to understand the advantages of nuclear power.

“We also hope to draw some valuable lessons from the Japanese nuclear industry,” Prof. Debrah stressed.

The topics for discussion at the forum include Ghana’s Energy Transition, the Status of Ghana’s Nuclear Infrastructure Development, and the Socio-economic Benefits of Nuclear Power—the Japanese Experience.

The rest are Radioactive Waste Management in Japan, the Japanese Nuclear Power Industry and Experience.

Some key personalities participating in the forum include the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation (MESTI); the Minister of Energy; and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, as well as the U.S. and Japanese Ambassadors to Ghana.

The forum is being organised by the Nuclear Power Institute of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) on behalf of the Ghana Nuclear Power Programme Organization (GNPPO).

The GNPPO is the technical workforce and advisory body responsible for coordinating the nuclear power programme.

Three key organisations constitute the GNPPO: the Nuclear Power Institute, which is responsible for providing technical know-how and support; Nuclear Power Ghana, which is the owner and operator; and the Nuclear Regulatory Authority, which is the regulator.

GNA

