NPP needs decisive flagbearer – Kwabena Agyepong tells Majority Parliamentary Group

Accra, May 03, GNA – Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former General Secretary and flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Wednesday took his campaign trail to Parliament House and had a townhall meeting with the NPP Parliamentary Caucus.

He re-echoed his vision for the creation of a “New Dawn” in Ghana’s political landscape to create opportunities for all, especially the youth.

Mr Agyepong said the NPP needed a new era of thinking, new dimension and new direction, adding that the Party required a decisive flagbearer to rejuvenate its base and recreate the necessary enthusiasm for the grassroots to deliver the “elusive third consecutive victory” in 2024.

He said he had the right experience, skill-set and character to lead the Party when given the mandate by the delegates.

Mr Agyepong, popularly known as ‘KAA’ , in an answer to a question, affirmed his intentions to drastically reduce waste in the public sector by running a lean, effective and efficient administration primed to deliver on its mandate.

He told the MPs that he would work closely with Parliament to introduce a cap of nine on the Supreme Court (SC).

Mr Agyepong also reiterated the call for the removal of the compulsory retirement age of 70 for SC judges.

He was confident of the NPP retaining power if the upcoming internal elections were conducted in “a spirit of fairness and equity” devoid of manipulation, coercion, favouritism and utmost respect for the Party’s Code of Conduct.

He called on the Parliamentary group and the newly elected national executives to observe same.

In attendance were the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu; the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Wusu; Majority Chief Whip, Annoh-Dompreh; Deputy Majority Chief Whip, Lydia Alhassan and several cabinet Ministers.

GNA

