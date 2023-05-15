North Dayi holds maiden business expo

North Dayi (VR), May 15, GNA – The North Dayi Assembly in the Volta Region has organised a business expo to create opportunities for young entrepreneurs to showcase their products and services.

The expo, which linked entrepreneurs and start-ups to financial and business support service providers, was to connect the youth in the area to employment prospects and experts, who would help them nurture ideas into sustainable businesses.

Dubbed “North Dayi Cultural and Investment Expo”, the event took place at Anfoega Akukorme Lorry Park, and afforded Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) the chance to sell their products and services to hundreds of clients.

Speaking to the media at the event, Mr Edmund Kudjoh Attah, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of North Dayi, said he was motivated that the chance to create opportunities was opened for particularly, youth and women-owned businesses.

He said the Assembly would continue to inculcate the spirit of entrepreneurship in the youth to manage the unemployment situation in the district and reduce rural-urban migration.

Indicating the Assembly’s support to such forums, the DCE said: “Expos like this will help prevent the youth from migrating to the urban centres to search for non-existing greener pastures, which end some of them sleeping in places that are not fit to be used as accommodation.”

Miss Belinda Aseye Hosu, Head, North Dayi District Entrepreneurs, said she was excited to have the expo in the District, and called for support from organisations to make the expo an annual event.

She advised entrepreneurs to make good use of such opportunities to network and reposition their businesses.

She urged them to engage the District Business Advisory Centres to make their businesses profitable and sustainable.

Ms Hosu said the Centres would offer them technical support that would grow their businesses.

GNA

