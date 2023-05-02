Neenyi VII expresses joy over successful Aboakyer Cycling Race

By Rihana Adam

Winneba (C/R), May 02, GNA – Neenyi Ghartey VII, Paramount Chief of the Effutu Traditional Area has expressed joy over a successful hosting of the Aboakyer Cycling Race (ACR) at Winneba in the Central Region.

The race, which was the first edition, was held under the auspices of the Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF) in collaboration with the National Sports Authority (NSA) and the University of Winneba Sports College.

Speaking to the media, he said, “I have seen people riding bicycles, I have seen Tour Du France on TV but seeing it real today was just amazing especially the photo finishing”.

“On behalf of the people of Winneba, I want to thank the Federation, NSA, National Sports College-Winneba, cyclists, the media as well as the organisers for making this event successful and a memorable one, I belief the federation is prepared to stay.”

“Riding for 65-kilometers is not a joke. I don’t know what they do outside but for me seeing 65-kilometers race is quite a distance and they have done well especially the disabled rider and the ladies, they should push hard, I believe that the sky is the limit.”

Mr. Collins Kofi Eduafo-Ag. Technical Director at the University of Education Winneba commended the cyclists and promised to form a cycling club in the school.

He said, “The Sports College is full of innovation and creativity, so, now that we are able to do this event successfully, we have to also plan and establish a cycling club in the school so that next year competition it will not be those from Accra or National Cyclists team alone, but we also have clubs in the schools and in the communities participating”.

