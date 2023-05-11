NDC Primaries: Remain calm as party hierarchy handles situation — NDC Trobu Constituency

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, May 11, GNA — Mr Abdul Aziz Ayitey Aryee, Chairman, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Trobu Constituency, has urged the members to remain calm as the Party leadership addresses an injunction against Saturday’s presidential and parliamentary primaries.

He, however, asked them not to hold back on their preparations and encouraged aspirants to intensify their campaigns.

Dr Kwabena Duffuor, one of the three presidential aspirants of the NDC on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, filed an interlocutory injunction against the primaries, barring the Party and the Electoral Commission (EC) from holding the elections pending the production of a complete photo album register.

Dr Duffuor said the Voters Register for Saturday’s presidential and parliamentary polls was plagued with several errors and anomalies.

The EC, at a meeting with the NDC leadership said it would not be able to supervise the primaries until the determination of the injunction.

This is to avoid being cited for contempt, the Commission said.

The NDC, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday said it was taking all legitimate and legal steps to pave way for the presidential and parliamentary primaries on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

The Party, in a press release signed and issued by Mr Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the General Secretary, said it was confident that the challenge would be quickly dealt with to pave way for the holding of the primaries on schedule.

Mr Aryee said the preparations for the primaries in the Constituency were far advanced and that they eagerly looked forward to the primaries.

He said in a meeting with the EC, the Constituency requested an additional polling booth to facilitate voting for the about 2,500 delegates.

The Chairman said they had also engaged the Tesano and Mile 7 Police to deploy personnel to ensure safety during the primaries.

There are four aspirants contesting the NDC parliamentary primaries in the Constituency. They are Dr. John Kofi Halm, Mr Kojo Mensah, Pastor Elijah Arthur and Mr Kwame Olympio.

