NDC primaries: NDC Polls: Ghanaian actor Bill Asamoah rallies support for sister-in-law

By Naa Shormei Odonkor

Aburi (E/R), May 13, GNA – Bill Asamoah, a prominent Ghanaian Kumawood actor, showed up at the Akuapem South Constituency voting centre Saturday to support his brother’s wife, Lawrencia Dziwornu, an aspiring parliamentary candidate for the constituency.

He is the CEO of Okyerema Entertainment and the Chairman of the Ghana Actors Guild in the Ashanti Region, and he has acted in several Kumawood movies.

Mr Asamoah expressed his confidence in Lawrencia’s ability to represent the people of Akuapem South and wished her success in the upcoming elections.

Ms Lawrencia Dziwornu is the only female candidate among three male aspiring parliamentary candidates contesting in the Akuapem South Constituency.

Mr Asamoah told the Ghana News Agency in an interview: “I am here to support my wife.”

Ms Lawrencia Dziwornu said it was a privilege to contest with three males because most women disliked travelling the political road.

According to her, out of about 76 parliamentary candidates contesting in the Eastern Region, only five were female, and she was proud to be one of them.

Meanwhile, delegates who have converged at Aburi to cast their vote still await the commencement of the voting with zeal and excitement.

Security personnel inspected delegates and verified their identity and delegation authenticity according to the zonal branches they belonged to before they were allowed to enter the centre to cast their votes.

Some delegates expressed worry about not receiving delegate accreditation tags, which served as a passport to give them entry into the centre where the vote would be cast.

GNA

