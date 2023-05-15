NCCE urges Security services to safeguard the 1992 constitution 

By Gilbert Azeem Tiroog

Nalerigu (N/E), May 15, GNA- The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has called on the Ghana police service, Immigration Service, Prison Service, Fire service and the Ghana Ambulance service to protect and defend the 1992 constitution from any form of abuse.

“The constitution is the supreme law of the land and represents the country’s aspirations and therefore must be jealously guarded for the smooth running of the country”.

Mr Wilberforce Zangina, the North East Regional Director of the NCCE made the call at an engagement with the security services at Nalerigu and Gambaga, as part of the Commission’s annual week celebration of the Constitution.

He said the understanding of the principles and objectives in the constitution by the Security services would promote nation-building for a better Ghana.

According to him, the constitution encouraged security officials and citizens to defend the 1992 constitution against all forms of violations and in the quest for liberty and equality of opportunities, it was prudent, that security officers understood those aspirations to further consolidate Ghana’s democracy.

This year’s Constitution Week Celebration was held on the theme “Thirty Years of Consolidating Constitutional Democracy: Building National Cohesion through Civic Education and Participation in Local Governance.”

He urged the officers to be vigilant, especially in the wake of extremist activities in the sub-region, to prevent and contain Violent Extremism in the country.

He noted that the development of every Country was hinged on peace, and it was important deliberate steps were taken especially by the security agencies to ensure Ghana was violent free to improve development and create an enabling environment for people to aspire to achieve their dreams.

The officers were urged to exercise their voting rights by participating in the upcoming District Level Election (DLE) and voting for their Assembly and Unit Committee Members.

This, the Director explained would widen local governance participation and sharpen the Country’s Democracy

The officers who demonstrated active participation in the discussions by answering questions were given copies of the 1992 constitution.

The constitution week celebration is aimed at encouraging the study of historical events which led to the framing of the 1992 constitution for the Fourth Republic and the need to protect it.

