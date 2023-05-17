National Youth Authority trains officers on revenue mobilisation 

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, May 17, GNA – A workshop has been held in Tamale to equip municipal and district officers of the National Youth Authority (NYA) with skills to effectively mobilise resources to support youth growth and development.

The Northern Regional Secretariat of the NYA organised the workshop, which brought together various municipal and district officers from the Northern, North- East and Savannah regions.

Participants were trained in how to write successful grant proposals to solicit funding support from organisations to complement the government’s efforts at addressing challenges confronting young people.

Mr Mumuni Sulemana, the Northern Regional Director of NYA, said the development needs of young people were multifaceted and required support from other stakeholders to adequately equip them to participate in national development.

He urged participants to implement the knowledge gained to ensure that youth development in their specific areas was not compromised.

Madam Habiba Seidu, the Sagnarigu Municipal Director of NYA, lauded the initiative, saying: “Youth development requires collective support. Depending on the Central Government only will not enhance speedy execution of youth-led organisations.”

The participants are expected to share the knowledge gained with their subordinates to ensure holistic capacity building for effective revenue mobilisation.

