Napaga Kaziya Foundation constructs crew office for Yendi GNFS

By Abebe Dawuni

Yendi (NR) May 22, GNA – Wife of the Overlord of Dagbon Napaga Kaziya Asana Salifu is constructing a crew office for the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) at Yendi in the Northern Region.

The project is part of the activities of Napaga Kaziya Asana Salifu’s Foundation, Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) based in Accra.

Napaga Kaziya Asana said the Ghana National Fire Service was one of the important government organizations which protected humans and property whenever there are fire.

“Outbreaks, lorry accidents amongst others need to have the necessary equipment to work with and government alone cannot do it and I appeal to individuals and (NGOs) to come to their aid”.

She said she was doing all these in support of efforts of her husband Ya-Na Abukari II the Overlord of Dagbon who had brought peace to Dagbon with development and to attract investors to the area.

She said the construction work would be completed within four days for commissioning and handing over to Yendi Ghana National Fire Service.

In a related development Napaga Kaziya Asana Salifu fed 78 inmates of Yendi Prisons, made up of 67 convicts and 11 remands with large quality of Jollof rice with chicken, soft drinks, and water.

Napaga Kazia Asana said she recently presented three Air conditioners to the Yendi Ghana Prison Service to be used in their offices and realized that it was necessary she fed the inmates because of the situation they found themselves.

She said the Napaga Kaziya Foundation had come to help Dagbon with development projects, the needy, People With Disabilities (PWDs) amongst others and was ready to pay for some of them who were sentenced to prison because they were fined and could not pay to be discharged.

She advised them to be good people in their societies after serving their sentences and urged them to pray hard for God to change them so that they fit into the society.

The Yendi Municipal Assistant Director of Yendi Prisons, Bopam Augustine indicated that Napaga Kaziya Asana was in the prison to see the inmates to know that they had a mother who thinks about them and had come to feed them.

Mr. Bopam said they could only make her happy when she sees them change after serving their sentences and expressed appreciation to their benefactor.

GNA

