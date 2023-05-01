May Day: Minority Leader extends congratulatory message to workers 

Accra, May 01, GNA – Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, the Minority Leader in Parliament, has, on the occasion of the International Workers’ Day, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the hardworking people of Ghana for their contribution to nation building.

Dr Forson, in statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, said: “Your relentless sacrifice and tireless labour have positioned our country as a truly self-sufficient nation, and for that, we are grateful.”

Despite the unprecedented economic meltdown, hyperinflation, cost of living crisis, and undesirable debt exchange that the nation was currently facing, workers did not underestimate the power of their collective efforts to turn things around, he said.

“As we travel this difficult road together, we stand in solidarity with you, and we look forward to working together to secure our collective prosperity,” the Minority Leader said.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

