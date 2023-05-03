Malta Guinness WPL: Ampem Darkoa Ladies book WPL final against Hasaacas Ladies

Accra, May 03, GNA – Ampem Darkoa Ladies has booked a third consecutive Women’s Premier League (WPL) playoff final against rivals Hasaacas Ladies in the 2022/23 league season.

Defending champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies sealed a final berth after thrashing AshTown Ladies 5-1 over the weekend in a fierce and eye-catching encounter.

Hasaacas Ladies on the other hand managed to triumph over the nine other Premier League sides to top the Southern Zone with 39 points.

The two sides would be facing each other for the fifth time since 2015.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies now hold a record as three-time WPL champions, having won the title in 2015/2016, 2016/2017, and the 2021/2022 season, whiles Hasaacas also holds a record as four-time winners, winning the trophy in 2012/13, 2013/14, 2014/15 and 2020/21, and the Normalisation Committee Cup.

This would be a clash of the titans between the two sides who had dominated the Premier League over the years.

Yusif Basigi, head coach of Hasaacas Ladies would lead his team hoping for revenge against Joe Nana Adarkwah’s Ampem Darkoa Ladies.

GNA

