Hajia Safia Mohammed attends NPP Western Women Festival  

Sekondi, May 03, GNA – Hajia Safia Mohammed, Deputy National Women’s Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has attended this year’s Western Women’s Festival aimed at revamping the women’s front of the NPP.

The event, held at Sekondi in the Western Region, brought together the women’s wing of the NPP across region to rejuvenate and restore confidence in them ahead of the 2024 general election.

In her address, Hajia Safia Mohammed, who represented the National Women’s Organiser of the NPP (Madam Kate Gyamfuah) at the event, reminded participants of their obligation to keep the party in power to protect the good legacies of the Nana Addo-led administration.

She encouraged them to continue to propagate the good works of the government to get the buy-in from the citizenry to enable the party to break the eight in 2024.

She told them that the party had a story to tell the citizenry with the numerous interventions churned out by the government to alleviate the suffering of the people.

Hajia Safia Mohammed reminded the women’s wing that “We hold the key to victory come 2024 hence it behooves the wing to work tirelessly towards achieving that feat.” She pleaded with them to eschew internal bickering and infighting and work in unison toward the achievement of the ultimate goal of breaking the eight.

